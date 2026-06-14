Four influencer groups stay in demand as brands chase sales over likes

Micro and nano influencers gain ground

Thanadol said many brands are now spreading their budgets across larger numbers of micro and nano influencers, rather than hiring only a small number of high-profile names.

These smaller creators are being used to produce more in-depth and relatable content, particularly content showing how products are used in everyday life.

Brands are also increasingly linking influencer campaigns with affiliate marketing systems, allowing them to track sales generated by each creator’s content more clearly.

Foodie influencers lead brand spending

According to IdeasLabs, Foodie influencers remained the most attractive category for brands in the first quarter, as food content is closely tied to everyday spending and can quickly encourage consumer purchases.

The Mom & Kids segment also continued to receive strong interest from brands because of its high level of consumer trust, especially when reviews are based on mothers’ first-hand experiences.

Lifestyle influencers remain valuable because they can connect products naturally with consumers’ daily routines and personal preferences.

Beauty influencers continue to play a key role for skincare and cosmetics brands, particularly for campaigns requiring real reviews and before-and-after results.

Creators urged to become sales drivers

IdeasLabs said Thai influencers need to move beyond the role of “Content Creator” and become “Business Result Drivers” for brands.

Key priorities include creating content that supports purchasing decisions, presenting clear performance data, building credibility and transparency in reviews, and using AI and MarTech tools to improve efficiency.

Creators are also being encouraged to distribute content across multiple platforms instead of relying on a single channel, while adopting more flexible pricing models and improving professional standards in delivery, audience data preparation and post-campaign reporting.

Second-half competition to intensify

For the second half of the year, IdeasLabs expects competition in Thailand’s influencer marketing market to become tougher, both in terms of content quality and pricing.

Short-video platforms such as TikTok and Facebook Reels are expected to remain key channels for reaching consumers.

However, brands are likely to reduce risk by looking for more niche influencers with specific expertise and the ability to produce deeper content that builds trust and supports long-term sales.

Another important trend is the move towards long-term partnerships of three to six months, rather than one-off campaigns, as brands seek more consistent communication and more effective performance tracking.

Thanadol said influencers who can clearly prove business outcomes and sales performance will gain a competitive edge and are likely to secure more brand spending in the second half of the year.