Suvarnabhumi flights ‘unaffected’ by factory explosion

At least 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged in the explosion early on Monday morning while 20 people were injured, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported.

The blast occurred around 2.50am at the Ming Dih Chemical Co factory in Soi King Kaew 21 in Rachathewa.

Residents within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory were ordered to evacuate.