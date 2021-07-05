Suvarnabhumi flights ‘unaffected’ by factory explosion

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Suvarnabhumi Airport said on Monday that the explosion at a foam factory in Samut Prakans Bang Phli district had not affected aviation operations.

At least 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged in the explosion early on Monday morning while 20 people were injured, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported.

The blast occurred around 2.50am at the Ming Dih Chemical Co factory in Soi King Kaew 21 in Rachathewa.

Residents within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory were ordered to evacuate.

Although Suvarnabhumi Airport lies within the evacuation zone, flights are operating as normal as the explosion had not affected air traffic, said airport deputy director Krittiya Konthong.

"However, the airport is cooperating with related agencies to evaluate the situation and prepare emergency plans if it worsens," he said.

He added that the airport is cooperating with the DDPM to help people impacted by the explosion.

"Passengers can phone the AOT Contact Centre at 1722 for information about flights and services," he said.

Published : July 05, 2021

By : The Nation

