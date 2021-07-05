Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Bang Phli explosion damages 70 houses, 15 vehicles

At least 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged from a Monday morning explosion in a foam factory in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported.

The explosion set the 32-year-old factory ablaze in the wee hours of Monday and burned it to the ground.

No deaths have been reported so far, though some 20 people – 15 locals and five officials – have sustained injuries.

As of the press time, the fire had not been completely doused and two helicopters were reportedly sent from Lopburi province to help.

Bang Phli explosion damages 70 houses, 15 vehicles Bang Phli explosion damages 70 houses, 15 vehicles Bang Phli explosion damages 70 houses, 15 vehicles

Published : July 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.