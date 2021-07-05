Bang Phli explosion damages 70 houses, 15 vehicles

The explosion set the 32-year-old factory ablaze in the wee hours of Monday and burned it to the ground.
No deaths have been reported so far, though some 20 people – 15 locals and five officials – have sustained injuries.
As of the press time, the fire had not been completely doused and two helicopters were reportedly sent from Lopburi province to help.
Published : July 05, 2021
By : The Nation
