Man jumps to his death after suffering breathing problems from Covid-19

The body was identified as that of 59-year-old Laksana (last name withheld) from Bang Khae district. The cause of death was put down as drowning, though police also found a .22 calibre gun in the man’s pocket with one bullet inside.

The deceased man’s family reportedly said Laksana had been missing since Tuesday. Police found his motorbike on Krung Thon Bridge and it is believed he may have jumped into the river from there. The bridge is about 6 kilometres from where the body was found.

The family said Laksana had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and was advised by the hospital to isolate himself until an ambulance is sent to pick him up.

Laksana’s brother reportedly said that before his sibling went missing, he had complained that he had trouble breathing and said he could not wait any longer for the ambulance.

The body has been transported to the Central Institute of Forensic Science for autopsy.