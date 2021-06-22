Woman jumps to her death from Phra Khanong BTS station after catching Covid-19

Officers from Klong Tan Police Station and rescuers tried to resuscitate the woman, who had sustained serious head injuries, before taking her to Police General Hospital. However, she succumbed on the way.

The victim was later identified as Nongnuch (last name withheld) aged 38.

Police also reportedly found two notes on the woman’s body. The first one addressed to her parents said: “I don’t know what else to do. Since I contracted Covid, I lost my job. Please forgive me, mom and dad.”

The other note addressed to a police officer who the victim referred to as Phi Muad or Brother Lieutenant, read: “My future is now ruined. Please come and pick up my body. I am surrendering to fate.”