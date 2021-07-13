Requirements for foreign tourists arriving on Samui from Thursday

From Thursday (July 15), foreigners will be allowed into Thailand via Samui International Airport provided:

• They avoid areas at risk of Covid-19 infection for at least 14 days.

• They come from a low- or medium-risk country based on criteria set by the Public Health Ministry. The traveller will have to prove they have stayed in the said country for at least 21 days before entering Surat Thani.

• They hold a certificate of entry (COE).

• They hold proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken at least 72 hours before departure.

• They hold an insurance policy with at least US$100,000 of cover for medical expenses for Covid-19 and other conditions during their entire stay in Thailand.

• They install the Mor Chana tracing application or other apps specified by district disease control centres.