Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Rapid Covid-19 test kits already up for sale in Hat Yai

A pharmacy in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district has already started selling rapid antigen test kits after the Public Health Ministry approved the use of these kits earlier this week to combat long queues for RT-PCR tests.

The ministry’s plan was to first deliver a supply of the test kits to more than 300 state hospitals nationwide before getting pharmacies to stock up.

On Wednesday, reports said the rapid test kits were already available at Pharmaplex, a large drug store in Hat Yai.

The store has a stock of some 400 kits, which is expected to be sold out within a week.

Pharmaplex manager Dr Phashinee Saokaew said the test kits sold in her store are of the “For a” brand. She also said results from these test kits are sometimes unreliable, so people should test themselves again in three or five days of getting a negative result.

Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, chief of Chulalongkorn University's Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, had voiced similar concerns in a Facebook post.

Thiravat warned that the result can be false if people don’t understand the principles of an antigen test. In other words, testing negative on this rapid test kit does not mean they are not infected.

For instance, he said, saliva and samples taken from the nasal cavity can give different results due to the virus levels at the sources.

However, he conceded that though the test kits would provide unreliable results, there is no other option at this point in time.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Rapid antigen test push accelerates in hospitals as contagion spreads

Published : July 08, 2021

FDA warns lay person against using Covid-19 rapid test kit

Published : January 06, 2021

New Thai-made rapid Covid test to slash screening costs

Published : November 06, 2020

Rapid test kits may not be very reliable, experts say

Published : July 14, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.