Rapid test kits may not be very reliable, experts say

Earlier this week, health authorities announced that rapid test kits will be available in hospitals this week before being sold in pharmacies next week.

The test kits are being released to combat the long queues for an RT-PCR test, Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Kiattipoom Wongrachit said on Monday.

However, Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, chief of Chulalongkorn University's Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, questioned the reliability of tests done by people at home.