Royal College of Physicians backs third booster dose for medics

"Protecting healthcare workers is critical to prevent the collapse of the healthcare system, and to build the morale of frontline medical personnel who have to work hard and continually in caring for Covid-19 patients," they said in a letter.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has a clear policy that healthcare workers who have received two doses of Sinovac vaccines will receive immunisation boosters, either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine.

The third booster dose is required because it was found that after receiving two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, the efficacy decreases rapidly within 1-2 months after the second dose. The third dose should be more effective, especially in fighting the Delta species, their letter said.

There are reports from a small sample in Thailand showing good immunisation in people who had received two doses of Sinovac vaccine and a third AstraZeneca booster against both the Alpha and Delta strains.

Pfizer booster vaccine has also been reported in a small number of foreign samples to boost immunity.

"It is already used in Turkey but no results have yet been reported. It is also unclear when we will receive the Pfizer vaccine this year. However, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to a third idose of either company's vaccine," the Royal College said in the letter.