Sunday, July 18, 2021

in-focus

Royal College of Physicians backs third booster dose for medics

The Royal College of Physicians of Thailand has backed the use of Covid-19 booster vaccine for greater protection against mutations for high-risk healthcare workers.

"Protecting healthcare workers is critical to prevent the collapse of the healthcare system, and to build the morale of frontline medical personnel who have to work hard and continually in caring for Covid-19 patients," they said in a letter.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has a clear policy that healthcare workers who have received two doses of Sinovac vaccines will receive immunisation boosters, either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine.

The third booster dose is required because it was found that after receiving two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, the efficacy decreases rapidly within 1-2 months after the second dose. The third dose should be more effective, especially in fighting the Delta species, their letter said.

There are reports from a small sample in Thailand showing good immunisation in people who had received two doses of Sinovac vaccine and a third AstraZeneca booster against both the Alpha and Delta strains.

Pfizer booster vaccine has also been reported in a small number of foreign samples to boost immunity.

"It is already used in Turkey but no results have yet been reported. It is also unclear when we will receive the Pfizer vaccine this year. However, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to a third idose of either company's vaccine," the Royal College said in the letter.

Published : July 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Thailand in talks for subunit vaccine to fight Delta

Published : July 16, 2021

Thai expert says mixed-jab strategy safe, effective despite WHO warning

Published : July 13, 2021

Thailand switches 2nd dose from Sinovac to AZ to combat Delta

Published : July 12, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok Airways confirms to operate its domestic flights until 20 July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Thai Vietjet would like to confirm normal domestic flight schedule until 20th July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Domestic flights suspended from Wednesday

Published : July 18, 2021

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.