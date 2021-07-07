Mixing and matching AstraZeneca and Chinese vaccine boosts immunity: virologist

"A study at [Chula’s] Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology found that people who received Sinovac vaccine in their first jab and AstraZeneca in their second jab generated immunity eight times higher than those who received two Sinovac jabs … and slightly higher than those who received two AstraZeneca jabs," Dr Yong explained in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Thailand is currently using two inactivated vaccines, Sinovac and Sinopharm from China, plus the viral vector AstraZeneca vaccine. The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the purchase of 20 million mRNA vaccine doses from Pfizer, with delivery expected by October this year.