Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Mixing and matching AstraZeneca and Chinese vaccine boosts immunity: virologist

Mixing and matching inactivated and viral-vector vaccines generates higher immunity than two doses of the same vaccine, according to Chulalongkorn University virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan.

"A study at [Chula’s] Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology found that people who received Sinovac vaccine in their first jab and AstraZeneca in their second jab generated immunity eight times higher than those who received two Sinovac jabs … and slightly higher than those who received two AstraZeneca jabs," Dr Yong explained in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Thailand is currently using two inactivated vaccines, Sinovac and Sinopharm from China, plus the viral vector AstraZeneca vaccine. The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the purchase of 20 million mRNA vaccine doses from Pfizer, with delivery expected by October this year.

"Also, taking both inactivated and viral vector vaccines will give high immunity within 6-8 weeks compared to 12-14 weeks with two viral vector vaccines," Yong said.

Results of the centre’s study will be revealed by the end of this month, he added.

Published : July 07, 2021

By : The Nation

