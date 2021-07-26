Bangkok battles rising contagion with rapid antigen tests

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said BMA has so far deployed officials to conduct rapid Covid-19 tests on Bangkokians living in six districts.

"Antigen test kits are being used at six testing stations to facilitate residents and speed up proactive testing," he said. The test kits provide results within 30 minutes and are over 90 per cent accurate, he added.

People who get a negative result after taking an antigen test will be allowed to return home, while those who test positive must take an RT-PCR test to confirm the infection, he said.

"This method enables the BMA to conduct tests on 1,000 to 2,000 people per day and laboratories to return test results within two days," he said.

He added that the National Health Security Office (NHSO) will offer the home/community isolation service or hospitalisation to people whose rapid antigen test comes back positive.