BMA on standby as Covid cluster uncovered in Bang Na temple

Senior monk Phrakhru Wiriyanuwat had called the BMA on Thursday after learning from a temple helper that her husband and child had contracted Covid-19. This led to widespread testing among temple staff, monks and novices and results on Sunday confirmed that some 202 people were infected. However, all are asymptomatic and have been isolated.

Medics from the Priest Hospital and clinics nearby will keep an eye on the patients, and if their status changes, they will be sent to the hospital immediately.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang had a set of four oximeters delivered to the hospital on Monday and said city authorities were on standby to offer any support the temple may need.