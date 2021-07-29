Samui Plus project to continue as island chief orders proactive Covid-19 tests after cluster

On Wednesday, district chief Teerapong Chuaychoo along with Koh Samui Hospital doctors and the island’s district health officers set up a Covid-19 proactive screening point at Phru Chaweng multipurpose pavilion after 20 new cases were reported earlier.

The new cluster emerged at a birthday party at an establishment in Bophut district, causing 16 people to be infected.

An additional four cases were discovered. Three were family members of a patient and one had returned after travelling outside the island.



“The new cluster developed from the 99th infected case on Samui – a 32-year-old Thai female fitness club cashier who tested positive after attending a birthday party earlier,” the chief said.



“As for now, we have elevated safety measures, conducting proactive screening tests and preparing accommodation for patients with up to a 100-bed capacity. The Bophut district police are also investigating this new cluster to see if there were any violations of anti-Covid-19 measures,” Teerapong said.



“We will continue to welcome tourists under the Samui Plus model as the virus spread has occurred in a limited area and the situation is still under control,” he added.