Thursday, July 29, 2021

in-focus

Samui Plus project to continue as island chief orders proactive Covid-19 tests after cluster

The district chief of Samui ordered immediate proactive Covid-19 tests in a bid to curb the latest cluster on the island. He also confirmed the Samui Plus project would move ahead.

On Wednesday, district chief Teerapong Chuaychoo along with Koh Samui Hospital doctors and the island’s district health officers set up a Covid-19 proactive screening point at Phru Chaweng multipurpose pavilion after 20 new cases were reported earlier.

The new cluster emerged at a birthday party at an establishment in Bophut district, causing 16 people to be infected.
An additional four cases were discovered. Three were family members of a patient and one had returned after travelling outside the island.

Samui Plus project to continue as island chief orders proactive Covid-19 tests after cluster Samui Plus project to continue as island chief orders proactive Covid-19 tests after cluster
“The new cluster developed from the 99th infected case on Samui – a 32-year-old Thai female fitness club cashier who tested positive after attending a birthday party earlier,” the chief said.


“As for now, we have elevated safety measures, conducting proactive screening tests and preparing accommodation for patients with up to a 100-bed capacity. The Bophut district police are also investigating this new cluster to see if there were any violations of anti-Covid-19 measures,” Teerapong said.


“We will continue to welcome tourists under the Samui Plus model as the virus spread has occurred in a limited area and the situation is still under control,” he added.

Samui Plus project to continue as island chief orders proactive Covid-19 tests after cluster Samui Plus project to continue as island chief orders proactive Covid-19 tests after cluster

Published : July 29, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Bangkok Airways to resume its first international flight (Samui – Singapore)

Published : July 27, 2021

Enjoy “Samui Plus” Stay Luxury; Stay Private; Stay Safe Just Stay at Cape Fahn Hotel, Private Islands, Koh Samui

Published : July 23, 2021

Sandbox programme proposes to cut mandatory stay in Phuket to 7 days

Published : July 27, 2021

Bloomberg Data Shows Record Number of ASEAN IPOs in 2021, Despite COVID-19

Published : July 29, 2021

Latest News

Highlights of Tokyo 2020: They are the champions

Published : July 29, 2021

Thailand hits new record with 17,669 cases, 165 deaths

Published : July 29, 2021

NHSO begs private clinics in Bangkok to help look after home-isolation patients

Published : July 29, 2021

Alcohol spray guns dangerous and ineffective says Thai FDA

Published : July 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.