Tuesday, July 27, 2021

in-focus

Sandbox programme proposes to cut mandatory stay in Phuket to 7 days

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has revised the conditions of the Phuket "sandbox" programme on Monday, reducing mandatory stay in Phuket to seven days, while allowing tourists to spend the balance seven days on "Sealed Routes" in five other provinces.

The new timeline starts in August, subject to approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday that he had consulted with the prime minister to launch the "Sealed Routes", using Phuket as the main hub for tourists to expand their travel routes to other provinces.


“Tourists will have to spend seven days in Phuket and take the Covid-19 test twice, before they are allowed to travel through these sealed routes in five provinces, and get tested again on the 13th or 14th day of their stay. The five provinces are: Krabi, Phang-nga, Samui which will be open for tourists in August, while Chiang Mai and Lamphun will be open in October,” said Phiphat.

Sandbox programme proposes to cut mandatory stay in Phuket to 7 days
“Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, and Cha-am in Phetchaburi province are expected to welcome foreign tourists from October 1.
Bangkok and Pattaya, which are still in the "dark red" zone, will remain closed until the fourth quarter. Buriram province will also remain closed with the cancellation of the Thailand Motorcycle Grand Prix,” he added.

Siripakorn Chaewsamoot, TAT deputy governor for International Marketing Europe Africa, revealed that in the period July 1-19, over 9,000 tourists had flown to Phuket under the sandbox programme. Turkish Airlines and Gulf Air will also increase their flights to 34 per week within July.


“As for the European Union moving Thailand out of the White List, it has not yet affected the number of tourists travelling to Phuket as most of the tourists are from Israel, US, UK, Germany and France. Travelling abroad is allowed in these countries and self-quarantine when entering back is not required,” said Siripakorn.

Sandbox programme proposes to cut mandatory stay in Phuket to 7 days

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Phuket tightens disease control measures to curb rising Covid cases

Published : July 27, 2021

21 Covid cases found among over 10,000 tourists visiting under Phuket sandbox project

Published : July 25, 2021

Bangkok Airways and Nok resume two flights from Phuket

Published : July 24, 2021

Enjoy “Samui Plus” Stay Luxury; Stay Private; Stay Safe Just Stay at Cape Fahn Hotel, Private Islands, Koh Samui

Published : July 23, 2021

Latest News

S.Korea, DPRK restore communication hotlines

Published : July 27, 2021

Japans Osaka knocked out of Olympic womens singles tennis

Published : July 27, 2021

NBTC sets aside THB1.2 billion to cover internet bills for online classes

Published : July 27, 2021

Medics call on US to ensure donated Pfizer shots are distributed fairly

Published : July 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.