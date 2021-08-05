Nok Airlines’ rehab plan gets go-ahead from court

The airline said in line with the court order it has appointed the rehabilitation planners who were proposed in November last year.
The airline had submitted its rehab plan to the court’s Official Receiver Office on May 17, and the office held a meeting with creditors on Wednesday who accepted the plan.
The court is scheduled to hold a follow-up hearing to consider the rehab plan on August 26.
Published : August 05, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021