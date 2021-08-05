Thursday, August 05, 2021

in-focus

Nok Airlines’ rehab plan gets go-ahead from court

Nok Airlines informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Wednesday that it has been instructed by the Central Bankruptcy Court to proceed with its rehabilitation plan.

The airline said in line with the court order it has appointed the rehabilitation planners who were proposed in November last year.

The airline had submitted its rehab plan to the court’s Official Receiver Office on May 17, and the office held a meeting with creditors on Wednesday who accepted the plan.

The court is scheduled to hold a follow-up hearing to consider the rehab plan on August 26.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
