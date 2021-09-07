Monday, September 13, 2021

9 new cases quash Mae Hong Son’s dream of becoming Covid-free zone

Soon after declaring it is a Covid-free “blue zone” province, nine new cases were found on Monday in Mae Hong Son’s Sop Moei district. In response, authorities shut down all schools in Sop Moei’s Mae Khatuan and Mae Suat areas until September 20.

Ekachai Khamlue, a public health director in Mae Hong Son, said on Tuesday that “bubble and seal” control measures will be applied to curb infections in areas such as community isolation centres, refugee camps and border villages.

All patients will be strictly isolated, so others can continue with their daily activities, though the areas will be closely monitored for 28 days.

“Regarding the nine infections in Sop Moei district, frontline personnel are finding it difficult to work efficiently due to remoteness and transportation difficulties. The authorities have prohibited people from travelling in or out of eight border villages. Medics are conducting proactive antigen tests and screen risk groups in these villages,” Ekachai said.

On Sunday, the Mae Hong Son Primary Education Service Area Office 2 announced it was closing all schools in Sop Moei’s Mae Khatuan and Mae Suat areas until September 20. Students staying in boarding schools are not allowed to go home during this period.

