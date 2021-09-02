Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Mae Hong Son unveils 2 natural wonders to attract tourists

Mae Hong Son launched a drive to attract domestic tourists for its high season on Thursday, highlighting two natural wonders of the northern province.

Governor Sithichai Jindaluang led a team to the waterfall at Namtok Mae Surin National Park, where work is underway to boost safety and convenience for visitors. 
A major tourism magnet, the 180-metre-tall waterfall in Khun Yuam district is currently closed but will open on October 1. 


Sithichai also revealed efforts to upgrade the Bua Tong wild sunflower fields that carpet the slopes of Doi Mae U Kho in the same district. The forest park has been planted with pine trees and wild Himalayan cherry trees, adding even more colour to the mountain scenery.

Mae Hong Son unveils 2 natural wonders to attract tourists Officials are busy preparing for the local tourism festival from November 1-10, upgrading campsites, restrooms, tourist reception buildings and various tourism activities, to generate much-needed tourism income for locals.

Published : September 02, 2021

