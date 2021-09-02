Chiang Mai ready to share its ‘charms’ under new travel scheme

Council president Punlop Saejew said the scheme is over 90 per cent ready and is waiting for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s approval.

Like Phuket Sandbox and other schemes launched to boost tourism, Charming Chiang Mai will also have tourists visiting under specific conditions.

Punlop said tourists will be given several options under the scheme, like spending only five days in Chiang Mai before flying back home or dividing their first 14 days between Chiang Mai and Phuket before being allowed to travel elsewhere in Thailand.

He said travellers going for the five-day option will only be allowed to stay in specific hotels and visit golf clubs.