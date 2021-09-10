Livestock department unveils strategies to prevent egg price crash

View
Meanwhile animal feed factories have requested quotas to import other raw animal feed ingredients instead of the high-priced local corn.
Ahead of the annual vegetarian festival from October 6-14, the Department of Livestock Development held a Zoom conference meeting on September 6 to discuss preventive measures as the prices of chicken eggs would drop during the festival. Representatives from the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), cooperatives, associations, clubs and breeding chicken entrepreneurs were in attendance, with deputy director-general of the Department of Livestock Development.
The meeting highlighted three strategies:
In addition, the meeting has proposed to the Ministry of Commerce to compensate those who export chicken eggs. The ministry was also urged to control and supervise the price of raw animal feed ingredients, or to allow animal feed factories to import other raw animal feed ingredients to replace the local corn, which is currently priced high.
Published : September 10, 2021
