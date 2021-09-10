Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Parliament restores 2-ballot voting system

A government’s charter-amendment bill to restore the two-ballot electoral system was approved by Parliament in its third and final reading on Friday.

276

View

The bill means voters in future elections will cast one vote for their constituency MP and a separate vote for their preferred party.

It also increases the number of constituency MPs from 350 to 400 while cutting party-list MPs from 150 to 100. Party-list MPs will be calculated from the percentage of preferred-party votes.

Constitutional amendments require support from more than half of Parliament, (367 votes), including at least 20 per cent of opposition MPs (43) and at least one-third of the Senate (84).

Friday’s bill passed with support from 472 parliamentarians.

Related News

Democrat’s two-ballot voting system only charter change proposal to pull through Parliament

Lawmakers approve return to 2-ballot electoral system

Voting on constitutional drafts to be held separately, could stretch into many hours: Chuan

Of the total 467 MPs, 323 voted in favour, 23 against and 121 abstained.

Of the total 225 senators, 149 voted in favour, 10 against, and 66 abstained.

The bill will be forwarded for royal endorsement in 15 days. Meanwhile, MPs can file an appeal to the Constitutional Court for a decision within 30 days.

Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the coalition’s Democrat Party, thanked government parties, opposition and senators for approving the bill.

Former deputy agriculture minister Thammanat Prompow did not attend Friday’s Parliament session. Thammanat was removed from his post on Wednesday.

Published : September 10, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.