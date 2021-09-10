Parliament restores 2-ballot voting system

The bill means voters in future elections will cast one vote for their constituency MP and a separate vote for their preferred party.

It also increases the number of constituency MPs from 350 to 400 while cutting party-list MPs from 150 to 100. Party-list MPs will be calculated from the percentage of preferred-party votes.

Constitutional amendments require support from more than half of Parliament, (367 votes), including at least 20 per cent of opposition MPs (43) and at least one-third of the Senate (84).

Friday’s bill passed with support from 472 parliamentarians.