Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Voting on constitutional drafts to be held separately, could stretch into many hours: Chuan

Voting on 13 constitutional drafts on Thursday will go ahead separately, House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said on Wednesday.

He explained that consideration of constitution amendments will be made sequentially starting with the Pheu Thai Party and followed by Palang Pracharath, Bhumjaithai, the Democrat Party and Chartthaipattana.

“The vote on 13 constitutional drafts on Thursday will be made separately, which may take many hours,” he said.

He added that the establishment of a committee for considering constitutional drafts will be made under the process.

 

Asked whether the Parliament session would be extended, Chuan said a time limit of six hours had been set for each side and each party would discuss how much time they would take exactly.

Published : June 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
