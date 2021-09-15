Vaccination mandatory in Covid-Free Settings from Oct 1

Department of Health chief Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai announced the move during his visit to check Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall on Wednesday. The Covid-Free Setting measure is being piloted at the mall this month.

CFS will be deployed in full from October 1, aiding Thailand’s return to normal life after months of heavy restrictions to curb infections.

Suwanchai said starting next month, all employees in Covid-Free Settings (CFS) should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and take an antigen kit test every 7 days.

Employees in Covid-Free Settings who have had only one dose of vaccine will need to test negative and undergo a risk assessment before being allowed to work.

Meanwhile, customers who have not had both doses may need to present a negative antigen test to enter malls, said health officials.

Under the CFS measure, shopping malls and other businesses must have a contingency plan to immediately control any outbreaks of Covid-19. All business owners must also make quarantine preparations to ensure speedy isolation and treatment of any employees who contract the virus.