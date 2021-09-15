Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Bangkok to accept foreign tourists without quarantine from Oct 15

From October 15, fully vaccinated foreign tourists will be able to visit Bangkok without having to quarantine, authorities said on Wednesday.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced the move after discussions with Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

The proportion of people vaccinated in all Bangkok districts is expected to reach the 70 per cent threshold for reopening by the end of this month.

Phiphat said all Bangkok districts will open to foreign travellers at the same time.

He added that four other tourism areas – Hua Hin, Cha-am, Chiang Mai and Pattaya – will open on October 1 if preparations go to plan.

