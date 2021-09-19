Netizens mourn forest ranger killed by wild bull

Nakorn “Tak” Sriruang, the head of the 3rd reconnaissance squadron forest rangers, was attacked by a wild bull while performing his duty at Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri area. Nakorn was left with severe injuries, and later died due to blood loss at Chaopraya Abhaiphubejhr Hospital.

Later on Friday night, a Facebook user “บดินทร์ จันทศรีคำ” (Bordin Chansrikam), who referred to himself as the uncle of the deceased, posted a mourning message of the ranger’s death. The post also encouraged netizens to help support Nakorn’s wife who is seven months pregnant.

“For those who would like to help Tak’s family by making merit, the support money can be transferred to the bank account of Tak's seven-month-old pregnant wife, Ratchanee Chokcharoen, Krungthai’s savings bank account number 3230426282. Rest in peace, Tak,” the post read with numbers of celebrities and social media users who have expressed their condolences and supported the forest ranger’s wife.

Nakorn’s funeral service is being held at Wat Kud Khla in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province from September 18-21.

Credit: Facebook บดินทร์ จันทศรีคำ (Bordin Chansrikam)