Tuesday, September 14, 2021

thai-destination

Khao Yai draws a rush of visitors as national park reopens its doors

Khao Yai National Park came back to life after the easing of Covid-19 measures. Tourists were asked to follow the park’s regulations and enjoy the World Heritage Forest with responsibility.

The viewpoint at the 30-kilometre range in Khao Yai National Park was bustling with visitors on Saturday to experience the beautiful natural scenery. The 30- kilometre spot has become popular among tourists and photographers as hornbills flock there to eat ripe banyan fruits in the area, creating magical moments for the visitors. 


Khao Yai National Park chief Adisak Pusitwongsanuyut has urged tourists to strictly follow the park’s regulations amid the ongoing pandemic, including the “4 NOs” -- no littering, no loud noise, no fast driving and no feeding animals -- in order to protect and conserve this World Heritage Forest.

