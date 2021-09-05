Khao Yai draws a rush of visitors as national park reopens its doors

The viewpoint at the 30-kilometre range in Khao Yai National Park was bustling with visitors on Saturday to experience the beautiful natural scenery. The 30- kilometre spot has become popular among tourists and photographers as hornbills flock there to eat ripe banyan fruits in the area, creating magical moments for the visitors.



Khao Yai National Park chief Adisak Pusitwongsanuyut has urged tourists to strictly follow the park’s regulations amid the ongoing pandemic, including the “4 NOs” -- no littering, no loud noise, no fast driving and no feeding animals -- in order to protect and conserve this World Heritage Forest.