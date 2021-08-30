Tourism extension scheme brings the buzz back to Krabi, Phang Nga, Surat Thani

Under the scheme, tourists arriving under the Phuket Sandbox scheme can travel to specific destinations in Surat Thani, Krabi and Phang Nga after spending their first seven days in Phuket.

The destinations they can travel to are:

• Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani

• Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach in Krabi

• Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phang Nga

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said foreigners have been travelling to the abovementioned islands since last Wednesday and more than 1,874 room nights have been booked. Most of the room nights or 1,026 have been booked in Surat Thani’s three islands.

TAT said travellers are free to return to Phuket to complete their 14-day requirement under the sandbox scheme.

Separately, Krabi Tourism Association said the province has started buzzing again thanks to the extension scheme after nearly two years of silence. It added that everybody living on the three islands has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.