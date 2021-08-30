Tuesday, August 31, 2021

thai-destination

Tourism extension scheme brings the buzz back to Krabi, Phang Nga, Surat Thani

The tourism sector in Krabi, Phang Nga and Surat Thani provinces has started picking up since the launch of the 7+7 Extension scheme last week.

231

View

Under the scheme, tourists arriving under the Phuket Sandbox scheme can travel to specific destinations in Surat Thani, Krabi and Phang Nga after spending their first seven days in Phuket.

The destinations they can travel to are:

• Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani

• Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach in Krabi

• Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phang Nga

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said foreigners have been travelling to the abovementioned islands since last Wednesday and more than 1,874 room nights have been booked. Most of the room nights or 1,026 have been booked in Surat Thani’s three islands.

TAT said travellers are free to return to Phuket to complete their 14-day requirement under the sandbox scheme.

Separately, Krabi Tourism Association said the province has started buzzing again thanks to the extension scheme after nearly two years of silence. It added that everybody living on the three islands has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

 

Published : August 30, 2021

Related News

Guidelines for people planning to visit Thailand

Published : August 30, 2021

AirAsia Thailand Returning with 11 Domestic Routes from this 3 September

Published : August 30, 2021

Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of its five routes

Published : August 28, 2021

Nok Air back to service at Don Mueang Airport from 1st September

Published : August 28, 2021

Latest News

HIV self-test kits rolled out in pharmacies nationwide

Published : August 31, 2021

Public Health Ministry keeps close eye out for C.1.2 variant

Published : August 31, 2021

MP claims THB2 billion went missing in Sinovac procurement

Published : August 31, 2021

Krungthai set to launch Thailand’s first index linked note investing in 4 megatrends and ESG

Published : August 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.