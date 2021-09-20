New cigarette tax set to drive up price by 6-8 baht per pack

The Excise Department has proposed the new tobacco tax structure to Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and expects Cabinet approval in time for the tax to be implemented on October 1, said department director-general Lavaron Sangsnit on Monday.

Since 2017, two tax rates have been imposed on cigarettes: 20 per cent for packs priced Bt60 or less, and 40 per cent for packs over Bt60. Many cigarette companies dropped their price to less than Bt60 to reduce the tax burden.

The department has not yet said whether the new structure will be a single or double rate, only that the tax will be higher.

Lavaron said the new structure aims to solve four tobacco-related problems: Reduce the burden on the public health system, minimise impacts on tobacco farmers, maintain the government revenue, and control illegally imported and counterfeit cigarettes.

Related Stories

Restructured tobacco tax regime expected to be effective from Oct 1

Pilot plant to make tobacco-based vaccine launched in Bangkok

Australia laments Thailand’s high wine tax as excise dept delivers bitter news