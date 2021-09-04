Restructured tobacco tax regime expected to be effective from Oct 1

View
The department's director-general, Lavaron Sangsnit, said that the Minister of Finance would consider the new tobacco tax structure.
It is expected to be presented for Cabinet approval in the last two weeks of September, to be effective on October 1.
Lavaron added that current revenue from cigarette tax is THB60 billion per year. He confirmed that the tax rate will not be lower.
The tax rate was lowered to 20 per cent for cigarette packs priced THB60 or lower. This rate will be used until September 30. The old tax rate was 40 per cent, effective from October 2017. Many cigarette companies decreased their retail price to lower than THB60, to reduce the tax burden.
Meanwhile, many parties have called for an increase in the tax of roll-your-own (RYO) cigarettes to be closer to the cigarette tax, as it is lower by 6 to 7 times. The price of RYO cigarettes is THB10-12 per carton.
Lawaron said there was a discussion on this issue but confirmed that the same rate would be used. He did not want to affect the target group, which was a low-income group, he said.
