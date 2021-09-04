Restructured tobacco tax regime expected to be effective from Oct 1

The department's director-general, Lavaron Sangsnit, said that the Minister of Finance would consider the new tobacco tax structure.

It is expected to be presented for Cabinet approval in the last two weeks of September, to be effective on October 1.

Lavaron added that current revenue from cigarette tax is THB60 billion per year. He confirmed that the tax rate will not be lower.

The tax rate was lowered to 20 per cent for cigarette packs priced THB60 or lower. This rate will be used until September 30. The old tax rate was 40 per cent, effective from October 2017. Many cigarette companies decreased their retail price to lower than THB60, to reduce the tax burden.