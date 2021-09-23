Thursday, September 23, 2021

in-focus

Phatthalung police ready arrest warrants for suspects in mass killing of swiftlets

Phatthalung police have readied arrest warrants against the perpetrators who massacred more than a million swiftlets and stole their nests from an island cave on Monday, with damages running into billions of baht.

Locals and provincial authorities are also preparing to lodge a complaint with three House of Representatives committees in the case.

On Wednesday, Phatthalung forensic officers revisited the island to collect more evidence and DNA samples from Siamnest company workers. Siamnest has the concession to collect bird’s nests from 107 caves on the province’s seven islands.

(Related report: Horrifying Phatthalung bird massacre costs Siamnest THB5-bn in lost revenue)

Police escorted the workers to the cave to demonstrate how the bird’s nests are collected along the cave walls.

Phatthalung police ready arrest warrants for suspects in mass killing of swiftlets Phatthalung police ready arrest warrants for suspects in mass killing of swiftlets

Officials are now in the process of issuing arrest warrants to five suspects based on the evidence that had been previously collected. Meanwhile, some arrest warrants had reportedly been approved on Wednesday.

The secretary to the Phatthalung Provincial Administrative Organisation informed reporters on Wednesday that a local protection group and provincial authorities have been preparing documents and information to submit a complaint to three House of Representatives committees – under the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, the Administrative Commission and the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Related news:

Phatthalung police ready arrest warrants for suspects in mass killing of swiftlets Phatthalung police ready arrest warrants for suspects in mass killing of swiftlets

Published : September 23, 2021

Related News

Two ex-prosecutors given bail in alleged bribery case over national park encroachment

Published : September 23, 2021

MRTA steams ahead with public hearing on South Purple Line

Published : September 23, 2021

Thailand recorded 13,256 Covid-19 cases and 131 deaths on Thursday.

Published : September 23, 2021

Thundershowers forecast across Thailand, heavy rains in some areas

Published : September 23, 2021

Latest News

Once-in-a-decade discovery: newborn Siamese crocs spotted in northeastern Cambodia

Published : September 23, 2021

Two ex-prosecutors given bail in alleged bribery case over national park encroachment

Published : September 23, 2021

Chatri Sityodtong Clears Air on Vitor Belfort Situation

Published : September 23, 2021

Phatthalung police ready arrest warrants for suspects in mass killing of swiftlets

Published : September 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.