10 gamblers arrested in raid on Phatthalung cockfighting stadium

Officers also confiscated cocks, cash and equipment as evidence.
Meanwhile, those arrested were charged with gambling illegally and participating in activities that can spread Covid-19.
The cockfighting stadium has been running for a while now, and though it does not open for operations every day, at least 100 gamblers show up daily to place bets.
The stadium reportedly generates at least 1 million baht daily, 300,000 baht of which reportedly comes from the live streaming of cockfighting sessions via the Line application as streamers must pay 5,000 baht per camera.
Published : September 21, 2021
