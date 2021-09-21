Tuesday, September 21, 2021

in-focus

10 gamblers arrested in raid on Phatthalung cockfighting stadium

Police nabbed 10 out of some 100 gamblers during a raid on a cockfighting stadium in Phatthalung’s Muang district on Monday.

Officers also confiscated cocks, cash and equipment as evidence.

Meanwhile, those arrested were charged with gambling illegally and participating in activities that can spread Covid-19.

10 gamblers arrested in raid on Phatthalung cockfighting stadium

The cockfighting stadium has been running for a while now, and though it does not open for operations every day, at least 100 gamblers show up daily to place bets.

10 gamblers arrested in raid on Phatthalung cockfighting stadium

Related stories:

10 gamblers arrested in raid on Phatthalung cockfighting stadium

The stadium reportedly generates at least 1 million baht daily, 300,000 baht of which reportedly comes from the live streaming of cockfighting sessions via the Line application as streamers must pay 5,000 baht per camera.

10 gamblers arrested in raid on Phatthalung cockfighting stadium

Published : September 21, 2021

Related News

The end of Thon Buri’ Khlong San Market captured on camera

Published : September 21, 2021

Extortion racket by fake police in Pattani busted

Published : September 21, 2021

Study shows children aged 5-11 respond well to Pfizer jabs

Published : September 21, 2021

Consumer body wants NBTC to crack down on online gambling, loan websites

Published : September 21, 2021

Latest News

The end of Thon Buri’ Khlong San Market captured on camera

Published : September 21, 2021

Thailand reevaluates CPTPP pact after China membership expands market size

Published : September 21, 2021

Over 5,000 people evacuated as volcano erupts on Spains La Palma island

Published : September 21, 2021

Extortion racket by fake police in Pattani busted

Published : September 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.