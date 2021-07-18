Sunday, July 18, 2021

28 arrested for gambling in Phuket hotel room

Twenty-eight people were arrested when the Crime Suppression Division raided a hotel in Phuket on Sunday, after getting a tip-off that a hotel room had been converted into a gambling den.

Seventeen of those arrested were dealer groups and 11 were players, and equipment worth over THB12 million was seized.

The Crime Suppression Division carried out the raids and arrests in coordination with the Phuket Police Investigation Department.

The hotel room was packed with dozens of gamblers without face masks.

 

Initially, the authorities charged the arrested dealers, Thai employees, foreign employees, and gamblers for illegal arrangement/abetment to gamble, and for breaking laws on group gatherings amid the ongoing pandemic.

