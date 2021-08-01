Phuket police officers transferred for alleged involvement in illegal hotel gambling

On July 17, 28 people were arrested when the Crime Suppression Division raided the Nchantra Pool Suite Residences hotel in Muang Phuket district after getting a tip-off that a hotel room had allegedly been converted into a gambling den.
Provincial Police Region 8 Commissioner Pol Lt-General Kitrat Punpetch has set up a committee to investigate the case.
"Provincial Police Region 8 has evidence that three police officers -- Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj-General Pornasak Nuannoo, Phuket Provincial Police Superintendent Pol Colonel Bundit Khaosutham, and Chalong Police Sub-Inspector Pol Lieutenant Pornprasit Waenthong -- were involved with the suspects in converting the hotel room into a gambling den," Kitrat said.
He added that Provincial Police Region 8 Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Commander, Pol Maj-General Saksira Phuak-am and Pol Colonel Prawit Sutthiruengarun, will act as Phuket Provincial Police Commander and Superintendent, respectively, until new appointments are made.
Published : August 01, 2021
By : The Nation
