Phuket police officers transferred for alleged involvement in illegal hotel gambling

Three police officers in Phuket suspected of involvement in a hotel room being converted into a gambling den have been transferred, Provincial Police Region 8 said on Saturday.

On July 17, 28 people were arrested when the Crime Suppression Division raided the Nchantra Pool Suite Residences hotel in Muang Phuket district after getting a tip-off that a hotel room had allegedly been converted into a gambling den.

Provincial Police Region 8 Commissioner Pol Lt-General Kitrat Punpetch has set up a committee to investigate the case.

"Provincial Police Region 8 has evidence that three police officers -- Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj-General Pornasak Nuannoo, Phuket Provincial Police Superintendent Pol Colonel Bundit Khaosutham, and Chalong Police Sub-Inspector Pol Lieutenant Pornprasit Waenthong -- were involved with the suspects in converting the hotel room into a gambling den," Kitrat said.

 

He added that Provincial Police Region 8 Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Commander, Pol Maj-General Saksira Phuak-am and Pol Colonel Prawit Sutthiruengarun, will act as Phuket Provincial Police Commander and Superintendent, respectively, until new appointments are made.

Published : August 01, 2021

By : The Nation

