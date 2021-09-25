Sat, September 25, 2021

Thailand will get 1 million doses of vaccine soon, says US Embassy

The US Embassy in Bangkok posted on Twitter on Saturday that the US will donate an additional 1 million doses of safe and effective vaccines to Thailand.

The embassy added that the US and Thailand are working in close coordination to complete all necessary documentation. They look forward to the second shipment of vaccines to Thailand as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, US Senator Tammy Duckworth told Thai Sang Thai Party leader Sudarat Keyuraphan that Thailand had not yet sent a response document to the US about the donation of 1 million Pfizer doses. 

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said on Thursday that Thai vaccine authorities were in close contact with US diplomats in Bangkok.
 
He added that Minister Don Pramudwinai will meet with Senator Duckworth in person at the White House after he completes his mission in New York.

