Fri, September 24, 2021

in-focus

US donation of Pfizer delayed by lack of response from Thai govt: Congresswoman Duckworth

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will meet with US Senator Tammy Duckworth, after the Congresswoman revealed that the US donation of Pfizer vaccine is on hold because the Thai government has not yet responded to the offer.

On Tuesday, Senator Duckworth told Thai Sang Thai Party leader Sudarat Keyuraphan that Thailand had not yet sent a response document to the US about the donation of 1 million Pfizer doses. 


On Thursday, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson insisted Thai vaccine authorities were in close contact with US diplomats in Bangkok.  


“The ministry is coordinating with the Department of Disease Control, which is the main department responsible for vaccination matters, and there has been constant coordination with the US Embassy in Thailand,” said Tanee Sangrat.


He added that Foreign Minister Don would meet with Senator Duckworth in person at the White House after he completes his mission in New York. 


“In the meantime, there has already been close coordination, and the results of the donation talks will be announced soon,” said the spokesperson.


Senator Duckworth met with Sudarat on Tuesday in Washington DC and revealed that the US government is now ready to deliver the remaining one million Pfizer doses of its total donation of 1.5 million doses. However, the vaccine donation is on hold because the Thai government has not yet sent the response document, said Duckworth. 


She also urged Thailand to enter the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) project, saying it would boost the supply of vaccine to Thai people.

Related news:

Published : September 24, 2021

Related News

Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms

Published : Sep 24, 2021

New park opens in central Bangkok

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Registration opens for travel subsidies on 3 million Thai trips

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Latest News

Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms

Published : Sep 24, 2021

New park opens in central Bangkok

Published : Sep 24, 2021

BTS Group Holdings is joining hands with its allies to strengthen businesses

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.