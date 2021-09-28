176 police officers found guilty of misconduct this year: RTP

The statement was made after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting with the police bureau on Monday. The meeting was held to discuss the latest cases of police misconduct. This month, 28 police officers have been disciplined, 23 were dismissed and five decommissioned.

RTP spokesman Pol Maj-General Yingyot Thepjamnong said the disciplinary action taken proves that the commission is serious about dealing with misconduct among officers. He added that in criminal cases, officers will be punished based on the judicial process.

Prayut reportedly demanded at the meeting that immediate and strict action be taken against officers found guilty of misconduct.