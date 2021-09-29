Don thanks US Senator Tammy for coordinating vaccine donation

The incident caused both countries’ embassies to ask the US government to clarify whether the US side had not yet at that time cleared the documentation and the donation.

The Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson then announced on Thursday that Minister Don would discuss the issue with Senator Tammy in person at the White House.

At the meeting, Don thanked the Congresswoman for coordinating the donation of an additional one million vaccine doses, bringing the total donation of the Pfizer vaccine to 2.5 million doses. Don and Tammy also discussed guidelines for promoting cooperation on climate change, as Thailand will host the APEC summit in 2022.

They also discussed cooperation on reviving the economy and strengthening supply chain stability, besides exchanging views on promoting free trade.

