Don thanks US Senator Tammy for coordinating vaccine donation

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai met with US Senator Tammy Duckworth on Tuesday to thank the Congresswoman for helping push the donation of one million more doses of Pfizer vaccine to Thailand, and to exchange views on important issues including cooperation on tackling climate change.

The discussions took place on Tuesday, during Don’s trip to New York for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting came after the Thai government was accused of going slow on processing the relevant documentation, reportedly delaying the US Covid-19 vaccine donation.

The incident caused both countries’ embassies to ask the US government to clarify whether the US side had not yet at that time cleared the documentation and the donation.

The Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson then announced on Thursday that Minister Don would discuss the issue with Senator Tammy in person at the White House.

At the meeting, Don thanked the Congresswoman for coordinating the donation of an additional one million vaccine doses, bringing the total donation of the Pfizer vaccine to 2.5 million doses. Don and Tammy also discussed guidelines for promoting cooperation on climate change, as Thailand will host the APEC summit in 2022.

They also discussed cooperation on reviving the economy and strengthening supply chain stability, besides exchanging views on promoting free trade.

