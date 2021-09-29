Cabinet okays purchase of 60 million AstraZeneca doses next year

“The cabinet also gave approval for the Department of Disease Control to buy an additional 165,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Spain, on top of the 449,500 doses previously approved for purchase from the country on September 14, taking total vaccine doses from Spain to 614,500,” he said.

Thanakorn also said the vaccines from Spain are a result of Thailand’s negotiations to buy vaccines from the European Union, and that all 614,500 doses will be delivered in October.

“Besides AstraZeneca, Thailand has more plans to buy/accept via donation other types of Covid-19 vaccines until the end of this year to complement the national vaccine procurement plan of 2021,” Thanakorn added.

From February 28 to September 27 (212 days), Thailand has administered 51.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 31.8 million people receiving their first jabs and 18.4 million getting their second jabs. Some 1.1 million people have received a booster shot or the third jab.