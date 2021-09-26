Third lot of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Japan arrives

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted a message of appreciation on Twitter, thanking the Japanese government for donating the third lot of 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand to commemorate the 134th anniversary of Thailand-Japan diplomatic relations.

The third lot of the vaccine arrived to Suvarnabhumi Airport from Narita International Airport at 3am on Sunday. Japan has already provided 1.65 million vaccine doses to Thailand in total.