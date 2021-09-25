Top priority is delivering vaccines to all provinces: Anutin

“Currently the average vaccination rate in Thailand is 600,000 to 800,000 doses per day, and we aim to increase it to prevent the spread of the delta variant, and to give a booster shot for those who had already received two jabs,” he said.

“Another important issue at the moment is to procure vaccines for children aged over 12 years, as Covid-19 can be contracted by all age groups.”

Anutin added that currently the Thailand Food and Drug Administration has approved two vaccines for children aged over 12, namely Pfizer and Moderna, both are mRNA type. “There are reports that several manufacturers are developing vaccines for children as young as 3 years old and over,” he said. “The ministry is following this closely and will be ready to import such vaccines if there is proof that they can effectively prevent Covid-19 and are safe for children.”