Sat, September 25, 2021

in-focus

Top priority is delivering vaccines to all provinces: Anutin

The government would import Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 3 and above provided there was evidence that they were efficient and safe, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday.

“Currently the average vaccination rate in Thailand is 600,000 to 800,000 doses per day, and we aim to increase it to prevent the spread of the delta variant, and to give a booster shot for those who had already received two jabs,” he said.

“Another important issue at the moment is to procure vaccines for children aged over 12 years, as Covid-19 can be contracted by all age groups.”

Anutin added that currently the Thailand Food and Drug Administration has approved two vaccines for children aged over 12, namely Pfizer and Moderna, both are mRNA type. “There are reports that several manufacturers are developing vaccines for children as young as 3 years old and over,” he said. “The ministry is following this closely and will be ready to import such vaccines if there is proof that they can effectively prevent Covid-19 and are safe for children.”

When asked about the reopening of selected provinces to foreign tourists, Anutin said that the top priority right now is to deliver the vaccines to all target groups as soon as possible.

“Once the vaccination target is achieved, the easing up of lockdown measures, as well as reopening of cities will follow,” he added.

Published : September 25, 2021

