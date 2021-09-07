Anutin vows to take action against thieves of 16 million patients’ data

He said this after a popular social-media page posted a message on Monday saying that the stolen data, such as patients’ address, identification code, mobile number, date of birth, hospital names, doctors’ information and hospital systems’ passwords, was being sold on Raidforums.com.

The post also said that Raidforums.com had previously successfully hacked into large e-commerce website.

Anutin said he has instructed related officials to investigate the case, adding that this hacking had initially taken place in Phetchabun province.