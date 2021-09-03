Monday, September 13, 2021

Vaccine booster campaign by start of October: Anutin

People who have already had two jabs of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine will receive booster shots from the end of this month or the start of October, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday.

He said the booster doses would likely be AstraZeneca and people should be able to get the jabs close to their homes.

Meanwhile, children aged 12 to 18 would be vaccinated with 5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine scheduled to arrive in October, said Anutin.

"The vaccination drive will be conducted at schools in a bid to reduce congestion," he said.

He also revealed that the country should be able to roll out at least three Thai-made Covid-19 vaccines next year, namely AstraZeneca, Baiya Phytopharm and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation's vaccine.

If development is successful, Baiya Phytopharm is expected to produce 50 million to 60 million doses of its plant-based vaccine annually, Anutin said.

Published : September 03, 2021

