Monday, August 16, 2021

in-focus

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM, 5 ministers

Opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat on Monday submitted a no-confidence motion targeting PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and five other ministers.

Sompong of the Pheu Thai Party explained the focus of motion was the government’s failure to contain Covid-19 infections, the slow vaccine rollout and alleged related corruption, and the epidemic’s economic fallout.

The no-confidence debate is expected to take place at the end of this month or early next month.

The motion targets the PM along with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, and Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Parliament President Chuan Leekpi said the motion will be checked within seven days to ensure it does not violate regulations, before a date for the censure debate is set.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat revealed that Deputy Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow was removed from the censure list after opposition parties agreed to focus on just six individuals. This will be the third censure debate targeting the Prayut government since it came to power in 2019. Thamanat was a target in the previous two debates.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailand
