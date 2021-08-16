Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM, 5 ministers

Sompong of the Pheu Thai Party explained the focus of motion was the government’s failure to contain Covid-19 infections, the slow vaccine rollout and alleged related corruption, and the epidemic’s economic fallout.

The no-confidence debate is expected to take place at the end of this month or early next month.

The motion targets the PM along with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, and Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Parliament President Chuan Leekpi said the motion will be checked within seven days to ensure it does not violate regulations, before a date for the censure debate is set.