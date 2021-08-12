Opposition prepares to target Prayut, Anutin in upcoming censure debate

The opposition will submit a motion of no-confidence against the government to Parliament President Chuan Leekpai next Monday (August 16). The decision on the censure debate was made after the opposition held a Zoom meeting led by Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat.

Prasert Chantaruangthong, the party’s secretary, said opposition parties wanted to pull up at least five ministers for questioning, particularly the premier and public health minister.

“The key points the government will be censured on are its failure to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused suffering among people, as well as corruption and similar issues,” he said.