Thursday, August 12, 2021

in-focus

Opposition prepares to target Prayut, Anutin in upcoming censure debate

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will be among at least five ministers to be targeted in a censure debate.

The opposition will submit a motion of no-confidence against the government to Parliament President Chuan Leekpai next Monday (August 16). The decision on the censure debate was made after the opposition held a Zoom meeting led by Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat.

Prasert Chantaruangthong, the party’s secretary, said opposition parties wanted to pull up at least five ministers for questioning, particularly the premier and public health minister.

“The key points the government will be censured on are its failure to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused suffering among people, as well as corruption and similar issues,” he said.

Opposition prepares to target Prayut, Anutin in upcoming censure debate

He added that the opposition will meet on Saturday to discuss exactly who other than Prayut and Anutin will be targeted.

“Any minister who caused suffering among people must face action as well,” he said.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Chiang Rai residents lifted to safety

Published : August 12, 2021

Another 17 protesters, including two minors, under police detention

Published : August 12, 2021

Record 22,782 new cases, 147 deaths

Published : August 12, 2021

Embassies post messages wishing Her Majesty Queen Sirikit a happy birthday

Published : August 12, 2021

Latest News

Opposition prepares to target Prayut, Anutin in upcoming censure debate

Published : August 12, 2021

Chiang Rai residents lifted to safety

Published : August 12, 2021

Another 17 protesters, including two minors, under police detention

Published : August 12, 2021

"Solid victory": Thailand’s golden taekwondo coach gets new name

Published : August 12, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.