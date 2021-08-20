Anutin promises all expats will get jabbed soon

He made this remark after discussing the subject with Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

Anutin said government agencies have been cooperating with embassies to set up vaccination appointments for expats at several venues, including MedPark, Vimut and Bangrak hospitals as well as at the Central Vaccination Centre at the Bang Sue Grand Station.

He said the government will also cooperate with the Department of Consular Affairs to cover expats living in other parts of the country.

As of August 14, 356,337 foreign residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine, and of them 107,106 have received both their shots. Of them, 27,028 are above the age of 60.

“Most of the expats vaccinated come from Myanmar, China, Cambodia, Laos, Japan, India, the Philippines, UK, France and the US,” he said.