Country must reopen next month to kick-start economy: Anutin

Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan are slated to reopen on October 1 with more provinces to follow two weeks later.

Anutin acknowledged medical concerns over the continuing high infection rate but said reopening the country was needed to get the economy moving forward.

The minister also urged people not to panic about the high number of Covid-19 infections, saying most new cases are asymptomatic and the numbers are falling. Thailand’s daily caseload has dipped below 15,000 this month.

Anutin said the ministry was conducting daily Emergency Operation Centre meetings to assess the situation under the guidance of the Department of Disease Control and the Department of Medical Affairs.

“From the perspective of medics, it may not be an appropriate time to open the country due to the high infection rate. But from the business side, it is very essential to resume the businesses in order to move the economy forward. The ministry is taking opinions from both sides into consideration,” said Anutin.

Meanwhile, antigen test kits were now being distributed to volunteers nationwide, he added.

Anutin also confirmed that the government will roll out booster jabs for people who have received two doses of Sinovac vaccine.