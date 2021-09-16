Thursday, September 16, 2021

in-focus

Country must reopen next month to kick-start economy: Anutin

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday insisted that the plan to reopen five provinces including Bangkok on October 1 has been properly assessed and is not premature.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan are slated to reopen on October 1 with more provinces to follow two weeks later.

Anutin acknowledged medical concerns over the continuing high infection rate but said reopening the country was needed to get the economy moving forward.

The minister also urged people not to panic about the high number of Covid-19 infections, saying most new cases are asymptomatic and the numbers are falling. Thailand’s daily caseload has dipped below 15,000 this month.

Anutin said the ministry was conducting daily Emergency Operation Centre meetings to assess the situation under the guidance of the Department of Disease Control and the Department of Medical Affairs.

“From the perspective of medics, it may not be an appropriate time to open the country due to the high infection rate. But from the business side, it is very essential to resume the businesses in order to move the economy forward. The ministry is taking opinions from both sides into consideration,” said Anutin.

Meanwhile, antigen test kits were now being distributed to volunteers nationwide, he added.

Anutin also confirmed that the government will roll out booster jabs for people who have received two doses of Sinovac vaccine.

Related news:

Country must reopen next month to kick-start economy: Anutin Country must reopen next month to kick-start economy: Anutin

Published : September 16, 2021

Related News

Govt Facebook page says sorry to pop star Lisa after posting controversial cartoon

Published : September 16, 2021

Grieving Hungarian widow found to have overstayed since 2010 on Samui

Published : September 16, 2021

Something’s brewing inside this Chonburi bus

Published : September 16, 2021

Court grants THB5,000 to Bangkokians affected by lack of BTS lifts

Published : September 16, 2021

Latest News

The mRNA vaccines and heart inflammation

Published : September 16, 2021

Govt Facebook page says sorry to pop star Lisa after posting controversial cartoon

Published : September 16, 2021

Thai stocks defy Asian gloom after govt announces October reopening

Published : September 16, 2021

Thai Olympic boxing sensation Sudaporn earns Navy promotion

Published : September 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.