Bangkok, 4 other provinces, will definitely open on Oct 1, says tourism ministry

The provinces are Bangkok, Chonburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai.

The government has decided to go ahead with the second phase reopening after the first phase of opening four provinces under sandbox conditions proved to be a success. Phuket was reopened on July 1 and Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani soon after.

More provinces will open in the third phase, which will kick off in mid-October. Provinces under this phase include Lamphun, Phrae, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Ubon Ratchathani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and Ayutthaya.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said the only obstacle to reopening would be if the number of new Covid-19 cases soared. He said the ministry is 100-per-cent prepared and expects provinces in the third phase to open on time.