Batch of 2m Pfizer doses to arrive on Sept 29: Anutin

Anutin said on Monday that a total of 30 million Pfizer doses will be delivered to the country. The first batch of 2 million will be administered to children aged 12 and above so that schools can reopen.

By the end of 2021, there will be adequate supplies to administer 900,000 Pfizer shots per day to the wider population, said Anutin.

From October, Pfizer will be given as a booster shot to people who have had two doses of Sinovac, while those double-jabbed with AstraZeneca will be given the Pfizer booster in 2022.

Anutin also said authorities were monitoring the situation to see if the quarantine period could be reduced.

“The Public Health Ministry will speed up relaxation of measures if possible,” he said, adding that people should not panic about a potential fifth wave of Covid. He also urged the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and halt the spread of the disease.