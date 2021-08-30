Thailand’s daily caseload will drop soon, predicts Public Health Ministry

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the ministry’s permanent secretary, cited Nonthaburi’s Busarakham Hospital, where the number of yellow and green patients had dropped 54 per cent from 3,526 to 1,905 cases last week.

Of the 300 beds available at the Nimibutr Sports Building in Bangkok, only 94 were occupied, of which 54 patients were in the green group, 34 in the yellow group and only six in the red group or in a severe condition.

Kiatiphum added that proactive tests conducted in communities, companies, markets and workers' camps helped identify and isolate patients to curb the virus from spreading.

He also said the urgent inoculation of people at risk, such as seniors, those with chronic disease and pregnant women has helped cut down on infections and deaths caused by family clusters.