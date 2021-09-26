Thailand-US talks next week on more vaccine donation

He said the discussions will pave the way for vaccine shipment in line with US Senator Tammy Duckworth's announcement in July and the US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's remarks during a visit to Thailand in August.
"I and other related agencies have closely lobbied the US government agencies in a bid to get vaccines as soon as possible after the US had announced it would deliver an additional million doses to Thailand," he said.
He told the press that the discussions next week would cover shipment methods, contract documents and public relations, citing the previous discussions on shipment of 1.5 million vaccine doses.
He said he was not aware yet which vaccines would be delivered to Thailand.
"The Royal Thai Embassy would like to thank the US government for cooperating with Thailand's working team on delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine," he added.
Published : September 26, 2021
