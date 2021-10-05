Bangkok’s riverside communities warned of floods

Thu, October 14, 2021

Communities living along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok have been warned to keep an eye out for floods as the river is expected to rise by 30 to 50 centimetres for three days from Thursday.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang revealed on Tuesday the situation of the northern water flowing through the Chao Phraya Dam. The governor said the amount of water flowing through the capital currently averages 3,088 cubic metres per second, and the water level in the Chao Phraya River is approximately 1.10 metres lower than the river’s embankments. Therefore, it does not affect the area of Bangkok, Pol Gen Aswin said.

“Today, the water base in the Chao Phraya River will reach its highest at about 7pm. In the past 24 hours, the capital area has had little rain and there have been no reports of acceleration points for drainage in the main roads,” he added.

However, the National Water Command Centre (ONWR) has assessed the amount of cumulative rainfall in the upper Chao Phraya River and the Pa Sak River basins. It is expected to be run-offs over the Chao Phraya Dam from the upper basin. The ONWR also expects that on Tuesday the water will flow jointly through Bang Sai district in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, at a maximum threshold of 3,050 - 3,150 cubic metres per second which will flow out into the Gulf of Thailand during October 7-10.

 

“The water level of the Chao Phraya River is expected to increase by 30-50 centimetres from Thursday to Sunday due to high sea level. Therefore, the 11 communities outside the Chao Phraya River embankments in Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Samphanthawong, Bang Kho Laem, Yannawa, Bangkok Noi and Khlong San districts are urged to closely monitor the water situation.

“Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has prepared the arrangement to receive water throughout the area, as well as equipment and surveillance personnel at the risk points, which are ready to operate and help the residents immediately when flooding occurs 24 hours a day. The water situation can be monitored through the Department of Drainage & Sewerage’s website,” said the governor.

Published : October 05, 2021

